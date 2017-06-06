More

CSN takes home three regional Emmy awards

CSN takes home three regional Emmy awards

By CSN Staff June 06, 2017 12:25 PM

CSN Northwest won three Emmy Awards for excellence in television production this weekend at the Northwest Regional Emmy Awards ceremony, including awards for Promotion of a Sports Program, One Time Sports Special, and Graphic Arts. The awards were presented Saturday, June 3 by the Northwest Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at the Fremont Studios in Seattle, Wash.

CSN’s marketing campaign for the Portland Trail Blazers took home the inaugural award for Promotion of a Sports Program. The campaign featured murals throughout Portland, Ore., created by local artists. Dotting the urban landscape, the murals highlighted the artistic spirit of the community and showcased members of the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Primetime special, Ashton Eaton - Quest for Gold, took home the Emmy for One Time Sports Special, marking the third time in four years that CSN Northwest has won the category. The 30-minute special highlights the bond between Bend, Ore., native and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Ashton Eaton, and his mother, Roz. The piece was produced by Senior Editor, Michael Stringfield. The special, in its entirety, can be found here.

CSN Northwest Graphic Designer, Kyle Parker, took home his third Emmy award for graphic design in four years. A six-year network veteran, Parker oversees all of CSN Northwest’s graphic packages, creating fresh and captivating designs for games, shows and events.

“We are proud of the achievements that our CSNNW team has made this past year,” said Senior Executive Producer Jeff Ingalls. “It is an honor to be recognized by our peers for our collaborative and successful work as storytellers.”

Video highlights from CSN’s winning categories are available here, and a complete list of winners is available at www.natasnw.org.

Portland’s Journey Newson to fight for CageSport Bantamweight Title

Portland’s Journey Newson to fight for CageSport Bantamweight Title

By OR Sports News June 01, 2017 10:56 AM

By 

On July 15th, Portland’s own Journey Newson will square off against Anthony Zender for the CageSport Bantamweight title at the Emerald Queen Hotel and Casino in Tacoma, Washington. The two fought this past December with Newson coming out victorious and snapping the 6-fight win streak of Zender. Zender will undoubtedly be looking to exact some revenge on Newson while walking away with the belt. For Newson, this will be the first title shot of his professional career, and he aims to make a successful one by securing another stoppage victory over his veteran opponent.

Journey Newson has been on a very successful run since suffering his first loss this past October. Since the loss, he has secured back-to-back submission wins under the CageSport banner and most recently won his match at Submission Underground 4 by heal hook in regulation. His skills on the mat have evolved a great deal over the last two years and training with the team at Impact Jiu-Jitsu has made him one of the most competitive purple belts on the local scene. I had a chance to talk to Newson about his upcoming title fight and how he sees it playing out. For Newson, anything less than a finish is unacceptable.

“I am looking to finish this fight, and finish it a lot faster than the last time. The last fight he won the first round, I devastated him with ground and pound in the second round, and then in the third he shot in and I caught him with the guillotine. This time I just want to get the finish faster.”

With his recent string of submission victories, Newson also wanted to be clear that he isn’t just going in there hunting for the submission, he wants to show off his striking too.

“I really want to get in there and work some standup in this fight. You know, I had my last two fights finished with the sub. Then I took some time off from boxing to prepare for Submission Underground. I really want to show some hands in this fight, definitely show some boxing.”

More than anything, Newson just wants to fight and he knows that his opportunities at bantamweight might be limited, even with the belt around his waist. He expressed to me that he isn’t sure whom he would face next at 135lbs should he win the belt. Two things are certain though: he is perfectly fine with moving up to fight at 145lbs if he has to, and fighting at 125lbs is not going to happen. To use his own words, “Cutting to 125 would suck.”

Winning this title fight would put Newson in a new position in his professional career. There would be a huge target on his back and he wants nothing more than to keep that target squarely between his shoulders. He plans on heading north to Seattle to try and train with UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson, then head down south to train with Team Alpha Male in Sacramento. He is clearly ready for the pressure of being a champion and he expects that journey to begin on July 15th.

Prefontaine Classic Preview

usatsi_9312927.jpg

Prefontaine Classic Preview

By OR Sports News May 26, 2017 9:59 AM

BY: JARREAU BROWN, OSN

One of track and field’s yearly traditions will take place this weekend in Eugene Oregon. The Prefontaine Classic held at Hayward Field hosts some of the sport’s best athletes and will kick off the majority of their outdoor seasons. The beauty in the name of the meet embodies the high level of competition. Steve Prefontaine on many accounts is considered the best distance runner to come out of the storied University of Oregon program. Furthermore, Pre fought for athlete rights and compensation at a time when Olympians weren’t fairly paid. This essentially lead to these athletes having their current platforms and livelihoods. Below are the names and storylines to watch at Friday and Saturday’s meet.

Women’s

There will be a host of Ducks participating in the meet. Jenna Prandini will have her hands full in the 200m with the decorated Olympian Allyson Felix. The women’s 400m hurdles brings a trio of runners with Olympic experience in Dalilah MuhammadAshley Spencer and Shamier Little. Muhammad and Spencer walked away from the Rio Olympics with gold and bronze medals. Lastly, the 100m hurdles field of runners includes Kristi CastlinNia Ali and Dawn Harper-Nelson. Nelson a 2008 Olympic gold medalist, Ali a 2016 silver medalist and Castlin a 2016 bronze medalist should give the fans a true treat.

Men’s

Devon Allen headlines the men’s 110m hurdles and he’ll be accompanied by two former Olympians in Aries Merrit and the seasoned veteran David Oliver. The men’s 100m dash should be a thrill. If you were a fan of the race in the Rio Olympics you should recognize a few faces. The silver medalist Justin Gatlin will be participating along with the 2016 bronze medalist Andre De GrasseRonnie Baker is a name to keep in mind, as he’s the only runner in the field to run under 10.0s this year. We won’t have another LaShawn Merritt vs. Kirani James matchup this year, however the field does bring something to the table. Merritt (3rdplace in 2016 Olympics), Vernon NorwoodTony McQuay, and Baboloki Thebe, whom have all run under 45s, will be a part of this year’s race. The triple jump to the surprise of many may be the best event of the meet, which includes the silver and gold medalists from the 2016 Olympics. If you’re looking for fireworks, Will Claye and Christian Taylor should be able to provide the crowd with a few.  Finally, the Bowerman mile, the meets lead event will include a host of Kenyans, many of which are making their season debut.

The meet will begin Friday at 7 and there will be coverage on NBC enjoy!

Faber Learns, Schwartz Shines, And Shields Wins At Submission Underground 4

usatsi_10058360.jpg

Faber Learns, Schwartz Shines, And Shields Wins At Submission Underground 4

By OR Sports News May 16, 2017 8:53 AM

Over the weekend, Chael Sonnen and the team at FloGrappling.com closed the books on another successful Submission Underground (SUG) event. SUG4 brought with it star power, top-level grappling, and a bit of drama. Urijah Faber was as charismatic as anyone who has ever competed at SUG, Phil Schwartz of 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu secured the most exciting submission of the night, and Jake Shields versus Dillon Danis came down to just an 8 second difference to declare a victor. Through all the action, Faber, Schwartz, and Shields stood out as competitors who gained the most at SUG4.

Faber Left with Something to Prove 

Urijah Faber was certainly the fan favorite of the night. The “California Kid” was welcomed with open arms by the Oregon crowd who even sang the recent UFC Hall of Fame inductee Happy Birthday (Sunday was Faber’s 38th birthday). All of that support did not help Faber out grapple his opponent, two-time Jiu-Jitsu World Champion, Paulo Miyao. While Faber was able to avoid the leg lock attempts of Miyao early, his use of pure power and speed did not put him in position to have Miyao in any danger in regulation. With regulation a stalemate, the overtime periods began and this was where many expected Faber to shine, as escape time often relates directly to explosiveness, which he has in spades. Miyao’s technique proved too strong even for the athleticism of Faber, however. After the match, Faber said he would love the opportunity to train with Miyao and pick his brain a bit. Going further, he seemed very enthusiastic about the potential of returning to the SUG cage. He expressed a desire to have a more focused training camp and seemed motivated by the loss. With more time to prepare and knowing better what to expect, don’t be surprised if Faber returns to SUG to right the ship.

***Potential Matchups – AJ Agazarm, Gordon Ryan

Phil Schwartz’s Star is Rising   

10th Planet Portland standout Phil Schwartz undoubtedly took home the submission of the night at SUG4. Schwartz squared off against Torryn “The Falcon” Heffelfinger in a match that was pure action from the very start. The two traded positions until Schwartz was able to secure a triangle choke. The sequence that followed was masterful by the 10th Planet brown belt. Schwartz pulled down on his shin before switching back to his opponent’s head. He then shifted his hips to tighten the triangle and hooked Heffelfinger’s outside leg, forcing a sweep to the mount. Schwartz made an adjustment on the arm from mount, falling back and extending the arm for what appeared to be an arm bar and forcing the tap from Heffelfinger. After the match, I had a chance to speak with Schwartz, who told me it wasn’t an arm bar at all; it was actually a move that he created called the Schwifty Lock. This lock is a modified Americana that Schwartz sets up by making space in the choke for his opponent and freeing up the arm. He then torques the arm to out and back to create pressure on the shoulder. This was Schwartz’s third appearance in the SUG cage and he has only been more impressive each time back. Expect a huge step up in competition for Schwartz on the next SUG card; the undercard can’t contain him much longer.

***Potential Matchups – Bryan Nuro, Dante Leon

Jake Shields Secures His Place at the Top

Jake Shields proved once again that he is one of the best grapplers on the planet. He outworked Dillon Danis to secure a win via fastest total escape time. Not that the match wasn’t close; Shields only bested Danis by an 8 second difference. Danis did get a hold of Shields’ neck and worked the squeeze on a tight guillotine, but it was not to be. Shields and Danis spent much of the opening frame in a classic wrestling standoff looking for dominant positions. For Danis, this was a huge mistake as Shields has a fantastic wrestling pedigree. For all the hype surrounding Danis, no one took him more seriously than Shields, who repeatedly praised the skill of the recent Bellator MMA signee. After the match, Danis fled the ring and then the building, answering no questions and making no statement. Shields has now won two SUG main event slots and is in position to ask for just about any opponent he chooses. When asked about who he’d like to face Shields, said his dream scenario would pit him against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

***Potential Matchups- Jon Jones, Georges St. Pierre

Seattle Storm Splits The Weekend To Start The WNBA Regular Season

storm.jpg

Seattle Storm Splits The Weekend To Start The WNBA Regular Season

By OR Sports News May 15, 2017 10:14 AM

The WNBA Seattle Storm bounced back from an opening day loss on Saturday to win their home opener 87-82 on Sunday against a tenacious Indiana Fever team.

The Storm opened the 2017 regular season against the defending champion Sparks in Los Angeles on Saturday. With turnovers piling up, Seattle lost 68-78 despite shooting 52 percent.

They headed home to KeyArena to what they knew would be the usual supportive and loud crowd to face off against the Fever on Sunday. It was a lift they took full advantage of.

“We definitely used the energy of the fans,” said Storm guard Jewell Loyd. “I mean, they were with us all the way down the stretch so it was great. You always want to protect home court.”

With the crowd pushing them on, Seattle had to overcome strong performances by Indiana, especially from guard Shenise Johnson and guard Briann January, who shot 24 and 23 respectively.

The Storm also had to overcome what has been their nemesis: turnovers. Turnovers were a bane during the pre-season and continued against the Sparks where Seattle gave the ball away 23 times. Though they brought it down a bit against the Fever, 20, it was still something the Storm knows they must fix.

“The biggest thing that’s hurting our defense is our turnovers,” said head coach Jenny Boucek. “So we’ve got to smooth out some things offensively but I think our defense…when we get it set is on the right track and we’re going in a good direction in that end of the floor.”

Another area of concern was how to turn it around after a loss the day before. Storm forward Breanna Stewart provided an answer that helped complete the win.

“I think the biggest key was we were the aggressors but also we finished the game,” said Stewart. “Yesterday (against LA) we were the aggressors but then we…let off the gas in the fourth quarter.”

It was a feeling felt by Coach Boucek as well, who knew her team had used up a lot of energy the day before.

“I didn’t think we played great—we didn’t have a lot of gas in the tank,” said Boucek. “We used a lot of it yesterday but they showed…a lot of toughness to figure out a way to grit that out when they weren’t feeling their best. “

Seattle played again without guard Sue Bird, who is day-to-day on her return from injury. This was Stewart’s first game of the season and she made a big impact.

Probably no more apparent than in the fourth quarter where Stewart had a monster block that brought the arena to its loudest and then dropped a three-point shot that gave the Storm the lead for good with 1:40 left to play.

For Stewart, making these plays is what she is here to do but getting that extra lift from the crowd is that home court advantage that propels teams to wins.

“When we hear (the fans) we know…alright this is ours, we got this one,” said Stewart.

Also making a contribution for Seattle were forwards Crystal Langhorne, who scored 17 points and had six rebounds, and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, who came off the bench to add 12 points.

The Storm has a week of practice before facing off against 2015 MVP Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics at 4 pm on Sunday, May 21st at KeyArena in Seattle.

“Mitey” Micah Brakefield looking for 2nd straight Submission Underground win

sug.jpeg
Submission Underground

“Mitey” Micah Brakefield looking for 2nd straight Submission Underground win

By OR Sports News May 11, 2017 12:06 PM

BY 

Submission Underground (SUG) 4 is fast approaching and that means Portland will soon be flooded with some of the most exciting submission artists in the world. With jiu-jitsu players like Gilbert Burns, Jake Shields, Dillon Danis, Nathan Orchard, and Paulo Miyao participating, people are certainly expecting fire works. While it seems likely that anyone of those competitors could steal the show, the simple fact is the person who had most spectacular submission of the night at SUG3 is on Sunday’s card as well. “Mitey” Micah Brakefield is back for the second straight event and the last time he was in the SUG cage, all he did was finish his opponent inside of a minute with a flying triangle off the cage. I had a chance to sit down with him last week and get his thoughts about SUG4. Brakefield is ready to prove that he belongs on the top of this card and he just so happens to be feeling better than ever.

“The quick match [at SUG3]was kind of out of necessity. I had torn my groin five days out, before that last match. I almost considered pulling out but knowing I had paid my own way to get there I just couldn’t. The week before the match I was doing a shark tank and tore my groin, I couldn’t really walk…I was pretty stiff before the match [at SUG3]so I got it done quick.”

Brakefield is finally feeling like he will be able to show a bit more of what he brings to the table. A couple minor injuries aside, he is feeling great coming into Sunday’s event and he expects to be ready to put on a show and is confident he has a plan in place to best his opponent.

“I was never one to watch much game film before but I guess that might have been because I didn’t have awesome film to watch. Luckily I have fight pass and I was able to watch [Craig Jones’] matches from EBI (Eddie Bravo Invitational). The way Jones caught Nathan [Orchard] was really slick but I have been drilling leg locks and I think I’m ready for him.”

As far as his opponent goes, Craig Jones is a BJJ black belt and a very patient grappler. He has a style that plays well against other pure jiu-jitsu practitioners as he has no problem starting a match from a sitting position. For Brakefield, this is rather inviting since his background is originally in wrestling and he likes to be able to use his wrestling from the top to secure wins. What he brings to the table as a wrestler is experience, and he certainly doesn’t expect his opponent can match his credentials in that department.

“I don’t worry about the matchup, I wrestled all through college and everything. So I have 6 years of post secondary wrestling, plus all of high school, and even in elementary school a bit. And [Craig Jones] is from Australia and they can’t wrestle.”

Micah Brakefield is a showman through and through. His love of the suplex is well documented and his interviews are almost as strong as his slams. Should things go according to plan for the 10th Planet Coquitlam standout, fans will be seeing those slams and maybe even hearing a callout from the Canadian. If you are looking for the breakout star of SUG4, don’t look past “Mitey” Micah Brakefield, his star is on the rise.

***Submission Underground 4 takes place this Sunday, May 15th at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. Please visit roselandpdx.com for event and ticket information.

“Mitey” Micah Brakefield looking for 2nd straight Submission Underground win

sug.jpeg
Submission Underground

“Mitey” Micah Brakefield looking for 2nd straight Submission Underground win

By OR Sports News May 11, 2017 12:06 PM

BY 

Submission Underground (SUG) 4 is fast approaching and that means Portland will soon be flooded with some of the most exciting submission artists in the world. With jiu-jitsu players like Gilbert Burns, Jake Shields, Dillon Danis, Nathan Orchard, and Paulo Miyao participating, people are certainly expecting fire works. While it seems likely that anyone of those competitors could steal the show, the simple fact is the person who had most spectacular submission of the night at SUG3 is on Sunday’s card as well. “Mitey” Micah Brakefield is back for the second straight event and the last time he was in the SUG cage, all he did was finish his opponent inside of a minute with a flying triangle off the cage. I had a chance to sit down with him last week and get his thoughts about SUG4. Brakefield is ready to prove that he belongs on the top of this card and he just so happens to be feeling better than ever.

“The quick match [at SUG3]was kind of out of necessity. I had torn my groin five days out, before that last match. I almost considered pulling out but knowing I had paid my own way to get there I just couldn’t. The week before the match I was doing a shark tank and tore my groin, I couldn’t really walk…I was pretty stiff before the match [at SUG3]so I got it done quick.”

Brakefield is finally feeling like he will be able to show a bit more of what he brings to the table. A couple minor injuries aside, he is feeling great coming into Sunday’s event and he expects to be ready to put on a show and is confident he has a plan in place to best his opponent.

“I was never one to watch much game film before but I guess that might have been because I didn’t have awesome film to watch. Luckily I have fight pass and I was able to watch [Craig Jones’] matches from EBI (Eddie Bravo Invitational). The way Jones caught Nathan [Orchard] was really slick but I have been drilling leg locks and I think I’m ready for him.”

As far as his opponent goes, Craig Jones is a BJJ black belt and a very patient grappler. He has a style that plays well against other pure jiu-jitsu practitioners as he has no problem starting a match from a sitting position. For Brakefield, this is rather inviting since his background is originally in wrestling and he likes to be able to use his wrestling from the top to secure wins. What he brings to the table as a wrestler is experience, and he certainly doesn’t expect his opponent can match his credentials in that department.

“I don’t worry about the matchup, I wrestled all through college and everything. So I have 6 years of post secondary wrestling, plus all of high school, and even in elementary school a bit. And [Craig Jones] is from Australia and they can’t wrestle.”

Micah Brakefield is a showman through and through. His love of the suplex is well documented and his interviews are almost as strong as his slams. Should things go according to plan for the 10th Planet Coquitlam standout, fans will be seeing those slams and maybe even hearing a callout from the Canadian. If you are looking for the breakout star of SUG4, don’t look past “Mitey” Micah Brakefield, his star is on the rise.

***Submission Underground 4 takes place this Sunday, May 15th at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. Please visit roselandpdx.com for event and ticket information.

Grading The Taijuan Walker for Jean Segura trade 30 games in

usatsi_10041065.jpg
USA TODAY

Grading The Taijuan Walker for Jean Segura trade 30 games in

By OR Sports News May 11, 2017 11:57 AM

BY 

Back on November 23rd, the Seattle Mariners sent pitcher Taijuan Walker and shortstop Ketel Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks for shortstop Jean Segura, outfielder Mitch Haniger, and left-handed pitcher Zac Curtis. As with many off-season moves in baseball, when there’s nothing else to talk about in baseball, writers at many local and national outlets speculated about who had “won” the trade. Most of the discussion focused on whether Walker, a one-time highly touted prospect, would reach his potential with a change of scenery and whether Segura, coming off a career year, could maintain that level of production. A few astute analysts, like Jeff Sullivan at FanGraphs, mused about whether the inclusion of Mitch Haniger in the deal was the real coup for the Mariners. So now that every team in baseball has played roughly thirty games, let’s take a look at how the pieces in the Mariners/Diamondbacks deal are panning out.

Two Pieces are in the Minors

Of the five players included in the November trade, two are currently in the minor leagues – Zac Curtis and Ketel Marte.

Curtis was expected to start in the minors, as he had only pitched 13.1 innings in the majors with the Diamondbacks in 2016 with a low 6.75 K/9 and an extremely high 8.75 BB/9. He clearly wasn’t ready to face big league hitting after just 19.2 innings at AA.

Marte, on the other hand, played 119 games for the Mariners in 2016. Granted, he generated -0.7 WAR by being bad offensively (3.9 BB% with .287 OBP) and, well, being bad defensively (-9.8 UZR/150 at SS). His presence in the majors last year probably said more about the lack of depth in the Mariners farm system than any great promise on Marte’s part.

So far this season, Curtis has pitched 14 innings for the AA Arkansas Travelers in the Texas League. He has recorded 3 saves with respectable 8.36 K/9 and 2.57 BB/9. He’ll turn 25 on July 4th, so there’s still a little more time for him to develop.

Marte finds himself in Reno playing for the AAA Aces in the Pacific Coast League. His .403/.448/.530 slash line looks impressive at first before you remember he’s putting up those numbers in the extremely hitter friendly PCL. Both Steamer and Depth Charts projections have Marte playing in about 25 games this season in the majors, so he’ll probably stay in the minors a full-season, joining the Diamondbacks after roster expansion.

How Has Taijuan Walker Faired in Arizona?

Chosen 43rd overall in the 2010 draft, Taijuan Walker was always considered a high upside starter in the Mariners organization. However, in a little over 300 innings in the majors Walker’s ERA remained north of 4 with FIP and xFIP pretty much concurring. After parts of three seasons, Walker had accumulated 3.2 WAR. But, going into the off-season, most Mariners fans assumed the 24-year-old would plug in as the two or the three in the rotation. GM Jerry Dipoto had different ideas, like shoring up the offense and defense at shortstop.

This season, Walker has started 7 games with the Diamondbacks, posting a 3.83 ERA. His FIP is half a run better at 3.36, but his xFIP is pretty similar to his ERA at 3.85. He currently has a 0.9 WAR, which if he were to make even 28 starts might approach 3 for the season. A nice number two for the D-Backs behind Zach Grienke.

Walker has pitched better on the road, including two starts in San Francisco and one at Dodger Stadium to post a 3.10 away ERA, compared to 4.58 at home that is probably a bit skewed by the 15-9 game against San Diego. So, all-in-all with the inclusion of some pretty pitcher friendly parks in the NL, Walker seems to have neither been a bust or a big steal for the Diamondbacks and definitely a justifiable and fair trade from their perspective.

How About the Hitters the Mariners Got?

One of the things that jumps off the leaderboard of Mariners hitters on FanGraphs is that the two pieces acquired in this trade are number one and number two, ahead of Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano. Now we are only talking about 100 PA or so, but the returns so far have been good.

As of the first game of the series on the road at the Philadelphia Phillies, Jean Segura, who has spent a short stint on the DL, is hitting .376/.414/.516. For the more analytically inclined (like me), Segura has a weighted on base average (wOBA) of .404 (interpret the number as if were the same scale as OBP – .404 is really good) and weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of 167, where 100 is league average and 167 is roughly 67% better than league average. Segura leads the Mariners offensive players with a WAR of 1.4.

Again, it’s early, but it’s reasonable to assume Dipoto thought Segura could come close to repeating last season’s break out when he hit .319/.368/.499, with a 126 wRC+, and 5.0 WAR. His torrid pace will regress, but the offense seems to be genuine at this point. What Dipoto might not have been able to predict is how good Mitch Haniger has been.

Haniger is hitting .338/.442/.600 with an outstanding .444 wOBA and an absolutely Ruthian 195 wRC+, which he’s definitely not going to maintain – he has just 95 PA – but is a hot start and a harbinger of things to come. He’s barely played 50 games in the big leagues and the 34 in Arizona produced .229/.309/.404, but as the sample size grows, Haniger should turn out to be a really good everyday player.

The projections going forward by Zips, Steamer, and Depth Charts have Haniger playing 92-99 more games with 390-400 more PA, while hitting 13-15 HR, scoring 47-50 more runs, and driving in 45-50 more runs. As a .250ish/.320ish/.430is hitter going forward, he should remain above league average in wRC+ and finish the season with around 3 WAR. Not bad for a piece of a trade that was probably not the focus of the casual fan.

Grade on the Trade So Far?

With the caveat that it’s extremely early and grades could change, it appears both the Diamondbacks and the Mariners got what they were looking for, with the Mariners maybe coming out on top if Haniger continues to pan out with above average hitting and solid defense in right field.

The Mariners have improved offensively, ranking fourth in the majors with 6.3 WAR, behind only the New York Yankees, Washington Nationals, and the surprising Cincinnati Reds. If Segura had enough PA to appear on the individual leaderboards, he’d be tied with Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians as the second most productive SS in baseball. And if Haniger qualified, he’d be tied with Steven Souza, Jr. of the Reds for third most offensively productive RF in baseball.

By FanGraphs defensive metric Def, the Mariners rank 9th in the majors and 5th in the AL.  Segura does have enough innings in this category to rank 8th in the majors and 4th in the AL, while Haniger does not qualify and the Def stat, (oddly, isn’t listed on the player’s page for comparison to the leaderboard).But, his UZR/150 of 5.7 would put him around 11th in the Giancarlo Stanton neighborhood.

Ironically, the staple of recent Mariners teams – pitching – isn’t there yet, although it has been improving of late. So, could the Mariners have used Walker this season? Certainly. but the improvements at short and in right currently tip the scale on this trade to the Mariners. But, it is early.

ZBO spotted rocking a Trail Blazers cap. What does it all mean?

ZBO spotted rocking a Trail Blazers cap. What does it all mean?

By CSN Staff May 11, 2017 10:03 AM

Way back in 2001 the Portland Trail Blazers drafted a young power forward from Michigan State by the name of Zach Randolph.  Randolph spent seven seasons in Rip City, before bouncing between New York and Los Angeles, eventually finding a long-term home with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Now the 35-year-old enters the 2017-18 season as an unrestricted free agent. To this point the story seems ordinary, but this is where it takes a turn. According to a video from TMZ Sports, Randolph was recently spotted rocking a Trail Blazers hat at Warwick in Hollywood. A free agent wearing the hat of a team he last played for a decade ago… conspiracy theories commence!

So what does it all mean? Is ZBO sending a message to the league and the Blazers, a team in need of a power forward this off-season? Is he just creatively celebrating a Way Back Wednesday? Perhaps he got dressed in the dark and grabbed it by accident. Whatever the scenario, it is always fun to see a Blazers star from the past rocking the pinwheel.

Your Favorite Fight – Episode 8 – Tyree Fortune

screen_shot_2017-05-09_at_11.24.15_am.png
Oregon Sports News

Your Favorite Fight – Episode 8 – Tyree Fortune

By OR Sports News May 09, 2017 11:25 AM

BY 

This week on Your Favorite Fight, Oregon Sports News Senior MMA Writer David Golden heads to Gracie Barra Portland to sit down with 3-0 professional MMA fighter, Tyree Fortune. Tyree has a really fun favorite fight and he and David really dive deep on this one. They also discuss weight cutting, anime, and constipation. What’s Tyree’s favorite fight? Listen and find out!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Load more