More

Grading The Taijuan Walker for Jean Segura trade 30 games in

usatsi_10041065.jpg
USA TODAY

Grading The Taijuan Walker for Jean Segura trade 30 games in

By OR Sports News May 11, 2017 11:57 AM

BY 

Back on November 23rd, the Seattle Mariners sent pitcher Taijuan Walker and shortstop Ketel Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks for shortstop Jean Segura, outfielder Mitch Haniger, and left-handed pitcher Zac Curtis. As with many off-season moves in baseball, when there’s nothing else to talk about in baseball, writers at many local and national outlets speculated about who had “won” the trade. Most of the discussion focused on whether Walker, a one-time highly touted prospect, would reach his potential with a change of scenery and whether Segura, coming off a career year, could maintain that level of production. A few astute analysts, like Jeff Sullivan at FanGraphs, mused about whether the inclusion of Mitch Haniger in the deal was the real coup for the Mariners. So now that every team in baseball has played roughly thirty games, let’s take a look at how the pieces in the Mariners/Diamondbacks deal are panning out.

Two Pieces are in the Minors

Of the five players included in the November trade, two are currently in the minor leagues – Zac Curtis and Ketel Marte.

Curtis was expected to start in the minors, as he had only pitched 13.1 innings in the majors with the Diamondbacks in 2016 with a low 6.75 K/9 and an extremely high 8.75 BB/9. He clearly wasn’t ready to face big league hitting after just 19.2 innings at AA.

Marte, on the other hand, played 119 games for the Mariners in 2016. Granted, he generated -0.7 WAR by being bad offensively (3.9 BB% with .287 OBP) and, well, being bad defensively (-9.8 UZR/150 at SS). His presence in the majors last year probably said more about the lack of depth in the Mariners farm system than any great promise on Marte’s part.

So far this season, Curtis has pitched 14 innings for the AA Arkansas Travelers in the Texas League. He has recorded 3 saves with respectable 8.36 K/9 and 2.57 BB/9. He’ll turn 25 on July 4th, so there’s still a little more time for him to develop.

Marte finds himself in Reno playing for the AAA Aces in the Pacific Coast League. His .403/.448/.530 slash line looks impressive at first before you remember he’s putting up those numbers in the extremely hitter friendly PCL. Both Steamer and Depth Charts projections have Marte playing in about 25 games this season in the majors, so he’ll probably stay in the minors a full-season, joining the Diamondbacks after roster expansion.

How Has Taijuan Walker Faired in Arizona?

Chosen 43rd overall in the 2010 draft, Taijuan Walker was always considered a high upside starter in the Mariners organization. However, in a little over 300 innings in the majors Walker’s ERA remained north of 4 with FIP and xFIP pretty much concurring. After parts of three seasons, Walker had accumulated 3.2 WAR. But, going into the off-season, most Mariners fans assumed the 24-year-old would plug in as the two or the three in the rotation. GM Jerry Dipoto had different ideas, like shoring up the offense and defense at shortstop.

This season, Walker has started 7 games with the Diamondbacks, posting a 3.83 ERA. His FIP is half a run better at 3.36, but his xFIP is pretty similar to his ERA at 3.85. He currently has a 0.9 WAR, which if he were to make even 28 starts might approach 3 for the season. A nice number two for the D-Backs behind Zach Grienke.

Walker has pitched better on the road, including two starts in San Francisco and one at Dodger Stadium to post a 3.10 away ERA, compared to 4.58 at home that is probably a bit skewed by the 15-9 game against San Diego. So, all-in-all with the inclusion of some pretty pitcher friendly parks in the NL, Walker seems to have neither been a bust or a big steal for the Diamondbacks and definitely a justifiable and fair trade from their perspective.

How About the Hitters the Mariners Got?

One of the things that jumps off the leaderboard of Mariners hitters on FanGraphs is that the two pieces acquired in this trade are number one and number two, ahead of Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano. Now we are only talking about 100 PA or so, but the returns so far have been good.

As of the first game of the series on the road at the Philadelphia Phillies, Jean Segura, who has spent a short stint on the DL, is hitting .376/.414/.516. For the more analytically inclined (like me), Segura has a weighted on base average (wOBA) of .404 (interpret the number as if were the same scale as OBP – .404 is really good) and weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of 167, where 100 is league average and 167 is roughly 67% better than league average. Segura leads the Mariners offensive players with a WAR of 1.4.

Again, it’s early, but it’s reasonable to assume Dipoto thought Segura could come close to repeating last season’s break out when he hit .319/.368/.499, with a 126 wRC+, and 5.0 WAR. His torrid pace will regress, but the offense seems to be genuine at this point. What Dipoto might not have been able to predict is how good Mitch Haniger has been.

Haniger is hitting .338/.442/.600 with an outstanding .444 wOBA and an absolutely Ruthian 195 wRC+, which he’s definitely not going to maintain – he has just 95 PA – but is a hot start and a harbinger of things to come. He’s barely played 50 games in the big leagues and the 34 in Arizona produced .229/.309/.404, but as the sample size grows, Haniger should turn out to be a really good everyday player.

The projections going forward by Zips, Steamer, and Depth Charts have Haniger playing 92-99 more games with 390-400 more PA, while hitting 13-15 HR, scoring 47-50 more runs, and driving in 45-50 more runs. As a .250ish/.320ish/.430is hitter going forward, he should remain above league average in wRC+ and finish the season with around 3 WAR. Not bad for a piece of a trade that was probably not the focus of the casual fan.

Grade on the Trade So Far?

With the caveat that it’s extremely early and grades could change, it appears both the Diamondbacks and the Mariners got what they were looking for, with the Mariners maybe coming out on top if Haniger continues to pan out with above average hitting and solid defense in right field.

The Mariners have improved offensively, ranking fourth in the majors with 6.3 WAR, behind only the New York Yankees, Washington Nationals, and the surprising Cincinnati Reds. If Segura had enough PA to appear on the individual leaderboards, he’d be tied with Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians as the second most productive SS in baseball. And if Haniger qualified, he’d be tied with Steven Souza, Jr. of the Reds for third most offensively productive RF in baseball.

By FanGraphs defensive metric Def, the Mariners rank 9th in the majors and 5th in the AL.  Segura does have enough innings in this category to rank 8th in the majors and 4th in the AL, while Haniger does not qualify and the Def stat, (oddly, isn’t listed on the player’s page for comparison to the leaderboard).But, his UZR/150 of 5.7 would put him around 11th in the Giancarlo Stanton neighborhood.

Ironically, the staple of recent Mariners teams – pitching – isn’t there yet, although it has been improving of late. So, could the Mariners have used Walker this season? Certainly. but the improvements at short and in right currently tip the scale on this trade to the Mariners. But, it is early.

“Mitey” Micah Brakefield looking for 2nd straight Submission Underground win

sug.jpeg
Submission Underground

“Mitey” Micah Brakefield looking for 2nd straight Submission Underground win

By OR Sports News May 11, 2017 12:06 PM

BY 

Submission Underground (SUG) 4 is fast approaching and that means Portland will soon be flooded with some of the most exciting submission artists in the world. With jiu-jitsu players like Gilbert Burns, Jake Shields, Dillon Danis, Nathan Orchard, and Paulo Miyao participating, people are certainly expecting fire works. While it seems likely that anyone of those competitors could steal the show, the simple fact is the person who had most spectacular submission of the night at SUG3 is on Sunday’s card as well. “Mitey” Micah Brakefield is back for the second straight event and the last time he was in the SUG cage, all he did was finish his opponent inside of a minute with a flying triangle off the cage. I had a chance to sit down with him last week and get his thoughts about SUG4. Brakefield is ready to prove that he belongs on the top of this card and he just so happens to be feeling better than ever.

“The quick match [at SUG3]was kind of out of necessity. I had torn my groin five days out, before that last match. I almost considered pulling out but knowing I had paid my own way to get there I just couldn’t. The week before the match I was doing a shark tank and tore my groin, I couldn’t really walk…I was pretty stiff before the match [at SUG3]so I got it done quick.”

Brakefield is finally feeling like he will be able to show a bit more of what he brings to the table. A couple minor injuries aside, he is feeling great coming into Sunday’s event and he expects to be ready to put on a show and is confident he has a plan in place to best his opponent.

“I was never one to watch much game film before but I guess that might have been because I didn’t have awesome film to watch. Luckily I have fight pass and I was able to watch [Craig Jones’] matches from EBI (Eddie Bravo Invitational). The way Jones caught Nathan [Orchard] was really slick but I have been drilling leg locks and I think I’m ready for him.”

As far as his opponent goes, Craig Jones is a BJJ black belt and a very patient grappler. He has a style that plays well against other pure jiu-jitsu practitioners as he has no problem starting a match from a sitting position. For Brakefield, this is rather inviting since his background is originally in wrestling and he likes to be able to use his wrestling from the top to secure wins. What he brings to the table as a wrestler is experience, and he certainly doesn’t expect his opponent can match his credentials in that department.

“I don’t worry about the matchup, I wrestled all through college and everything. So I have 6 years of post secondary wrestling, plus all of high school, and even in elementary school a bit. And [Craig Jones] is from Australia and they can’t wrestle.”

Micah Brakefield is a showman through and through. His love of the suplex is well documented and his interviews are almost as strong as his slams. Should things go according to plan for the 10th Planet Coquitlam standout, fans will be seeing those slams and maybe even hearing a callout from the Canadian. If you are looking for the breakout star of SUG4, don’t look past “Mitey” Micah Brakefield, his star is on the rise.

***Submission Underground 4 takes place this Sunday, May 15th at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. Please visit roselandpdx.com for event and ticket information.

“Mitey” Micah Brakefield looking for 2nd straight Submission Underground win

sug.jpeg
Submission Underground

“Mitey” Micah Brakefield looking for 2nd straight Submission Underground win

By OR Sports News May 11, 2017 12:06 PM

BY 

Submission Underground (SUG) 4 is fast approaching and that means Portland will soon be flooded with some of the most exciting submission artists in the world. With jiu-jitsu players like Gilbert Burns, Jake Shields, Dillon Danis, Nathan Orchard, and Paulo Miyao participating, people are certainly expecting fire works. While it seems likely that anyone of those competitors could steal the show, the simple fact is the person who had most spectacular submission of the night at SUG3 is on Sunday’s card as well. “Mitey” Micah Brakefield is back for the second straight event and the last time he was in the SUG cage, all he did was finish his opponent inside of a minute with a flying triangle off the cage. I had a chance to sit down with him last week and get his thoughts about SUG4. Brakefield is ready to prove that he belongs on the top of this card and he just so happens to be feeling better than ever.

“The quick match [at SUG3]was kind of out of necessity. I had torn my groin five days out, before that last match. I almost considered pulling out but knowing I had paid my own way to get there I just couldn’t. The week before the match I was doing a shark tank and tore my groin, I couldn’t really walk…I was pretty stiff before the match [at SUG3]so I got it done quick.”

Brakefield is finally feeling like he will be able to show a bit more of what he brings to the table. A couple minor injuries aside, he is feeling great coming into Sunday’s event and he expects to be ready to put on a show and is confident he has a plan in place to best his opponent.

“I was never one to watch much game film before but I guess that might have been because I didn’t have awesome film to watch. Luckily I have fight pass and I was able to watch [Craig Jones’] matches from EBI (Eddie Bravo Invitational). The way Jones caught Nathan [Orchard] was really slick but I have been drilling leg locks and I think I’m ready for him.”

As far as his opponent goes, Craig Jones is a BJJ black belt and a very patient grappler. He has a style that plays well against other pure jiu-jitsu practitioners as he has no problem starting a match from a sitting position. For Brakefield, this is rather inviting since his background is originally in wrestling and he likes to be able to use his wrestling from the top to secure wins. What he brings to the table as a wrestler is experience, and he certainly doesn’t expect his opponent can match his credentials in that department.

“I don’t worry about the matchup, I wrestled all through college and everything. So I have 6 years of post secondary wrestling, plus all of high school, and even in elementary school a bit. And [Craig Jones] is from Australia and they can’t wrestle.”

Micah Brakefield is a showman through and through. His love of the suplex is well documented and his interviews are almost as strong as his slams. Should things go according to plan for the 10th Planet Coquitlam standout, fans will be seeing those slams and maybe even hearing a callout from the Canadian. If you are looking for the breakout star of SUG4, don’t look past “Mitey” Micah Brakefield, his star is on the rise.

***Submission Underground 4 takes place this Sunday, May 15th at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. Please visit roselandpdx.com for event and ticket information.

ZBO spotted rocking a Trail Blazers cap. What does it all mean?

ZBO spotted rocking a Trail Blazers cap. What does it all mean?

By CSN Staff May 11, 2017 10:03 AM

Way back in 2001 the Portland Trail Blazers drafted a young power forward from Michigan State by the name of Zach Randolph.  Randolph spent seven seasons in Rip City, before bouncing between New York and Los Angeles, eventually finding a long-term home with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Now the 35-year-old enters the 2017-18 season as an unrestricted free agent. To this point the story seems ordinary, but this is where it takes a turn. According to a video from TMZ Sports, Randolph was recently spotted rocking a Trail Blazers hat at Warwick in Hollywood. A free agent wearing the hat of a team he last played for a decade ago… conspiracy theories commence!

So what does it all mean? Is ZBO sending a message to the league and the Blazers, a team in need of a power forward this off-season? Is he just creatively celebrating a Way Back Wednesday? Perhaps he got dressed in the dark and grabbed it by accident. Whatever the scenario, it is always fun to see a Blazers star from the past rocking the pinwheel.

Your Favorite Fight – Episode 8 – Tyree Fortune

screen_shot_2017-05-09_at_11.24.15_am.png
Oregon Sports News

Your Favorite Fight – Episode 8 – Tyree Fortune

By OR Sports News May 09, 2017 11:25 AM

BY 

This week on Your Favorite Fight, Oregon Sports News Senior MMA Writer David Golden heads to Gracie Barra Portland to sit down with 3-0 professional MMA fighter, Tyree Fortune. Tyree has a really fun favorite fight and he and David really dive deep on this one. They also discuss weight cutting, anime, and constipation. What’s Tyree’s favorite fight? Listen and find out!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

The Full Contact Fight Federation Presents: Rumble At The Roseland 92

rumble_at_roseland.jpg

The Full Contact Fight Federation Presents: Rumble At The Roseland 92

By OR Sports News May 03, 2017 9:32 AM

By 

The Full Contact Fight Federation (FCFF) is back in action on Saturday, May 13th at the Roseland Theater in downtown Portland for Rumble at the Roseland 92. The FCFF has again stacked the card with up and coming amateur fighters from across the state. This night will not only feature these exciting young athletes but will also play host to the Submission Underground 4 main card weigh-ins. That means UFC veteran Jake Shields will be in the house to weigh-in for his match against recent Bellator MMA signee and BJJ superstar Dillon Danis. If that weren’t enough to get you out of the house and down to the Roseland, UFC Hall of Famer Uriah Faber will also be in the house to weigh-in for his match against 5-time World Jiu-Jitsu Champion Paulo Miyao. Maybe you’ll be lucky enough to get a picture snapped with the California Kid? This card has 10 scheduled matchups with one super fight and one title fight. The fight card is listed below.

170lb: Josh Scott (Animals MMA) vs Daniel Pesavento (Team Quest)

185lb: Devon Leslie (Oregon Martial Arts Association) vs Aaron Harvey (Mata Leao Combat Sports)

170lb: Nicky Porter (Portland, OR) vs Jantz Bullock (Impact Jiu Jitsu)

135lb: Chris Organiz (Animals MMA) vs Zach Martin (Portland Thai Boxing

155lb: Tony Savage (Echo Valor) vs Silas Yeak (Gracie Barra)

155lb: Braydon Akeo (Portland, OR) vs Zack Cox (Impact Jiu Jitsu)

155lb: Agustin Ortiz (Animals MMA) vs Brian Heenan (Straight Blast Gym)

125lb: Cody Westphal (Corvallis, OR) vs Keaneo Moyer (World Class Athletics)

170lb Superfight: Jeramy Burford (Portland Thai Boxing) vs Scott Baker (World Class Athletics)

Heavyweight Title: Jared Matthews (Bend, OR) vs Rico Martinez (503 West Coast Academy)

***Card Subject to Change

If this night of fights and famousness sounds like it’s about your speed, here are three things to watch for while you’re enjoying your night.

The Return of Keaneo Moyer

Keaneo Moyer will be making his return to the cage for the first time since a loss way back in 2014. Moyer has had several fights on the books between then and now but for one reason or another those fights never came to fruition. His return to the cage will also be his promotional debut for the FCFF. He is one of the more athletic fighters on this card; he is quick with his strikes and has confidence in his submission attempts off his back. Moyer has not proven to have the best takedown defense in his first two fights, so I would look for his opponent to try and exploit that weakness. Moyer is representing World Class Athletics and has worked very hard on his Thai Boxing in preparation for this fight, I expect him to come out fast and aggressive in this one.

A Pack of Wild Animals

Animals MMA is once again bringing a small stable of fighters to the cage for Rumble at the Roseland 92. Head coach Enoch Wilson has truly built a team worth watching down in Hubbard. On this card representing Animals will be Josh Scott, Chris Organiz, and Agustin Ortiz. While these competitors are all early in their career, the fighters from Animals consistently bring an old-school toughness that always translates in the cage. Bantamweight Chris Organiz used that toughness in his MMA debut this past March by our working his opponent from bell to bell. When you add to that toughness the speed of Organiz (4.46sec 40 yard dash), you have a devastating combination.

The Weigh-ins

This might not be one of the fights and it may only take a few minutes but there is nothing more exciting to me than Jake Shields and Dillon Danis squaring off in the cage. The last time these two were at the same event, a coffee and energy drink throwing festival broke out and the Nevada State Athletic Commission had to intervene but not before Shields hit Danis with a cup of coffee. Danis clearly hasn’t forgotten about this, and it will be interesting to see just how he handles himself as they weigh in and square off. Danis isn’t one to mince words and being a teammate and coach of Conor McGregor, I’d anticipate him bringing some hot trash talk to the weigh-ins.

Could Joshua bring heavyweight boxing back from the dead?

Could Joshua bring heavyweight boxing back from the dead?

By Dwight Jaynes May 01, 2017 7:17 AM

OK, stick with me here because for some of you, this is going to be a new subject. But remember, Google is your friend and you can always get more background on this if you need it.

So way back in my youth there was this sport called "boxing." It was a combat sport kind of like mixed martial arts but without the cage. Now I know you're asking yourself, how can you keep a guy from running from the other guy without a cage to keep him there? I know, it seems impossible.

But stick with me here because this is where it gets complicated. Two people fought in a square area with ropes wrapped around it that they called "a ring." I know, makes no sense. They also called it a "squared circle," which is even more difficult to understand. And ropes? Well, they weren't really ropes but they called them that. They looked more like garden hose but were actually cables wrapped in some form of rubber or plastic, I think.

Anyway, it was pretty entertaining stuff because these guys were allowed only to punch each other -- not knee them, kick them or grab them and take them down to the "canvas." Yes, it wasn't a "mat" but a canvas -- which had nothing to do with painting.

They did this for 10 or 12 or even, in the old days, 15 rounds and it was, for a time, one of the most popular sports in the world. It's almost vanished in America these days, buried under Dana White's UFC. You may have seen some boxing in recent years but it was probably involving guys in the lighter weight classes. But let me tell you there is a very big difference between watching 145-pounders go at it and seeing two men about 250 pounds attacking each other.

And I must tell you, there's a real chance boxing could make a comeback. I watched a fight from London Saturday night that made me yearn for the days of yore when boxing was a big deal. I watched one of the best fights I've ever seen -- and I was on hand that crazy night in Las Vegas when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear off.

And no, people, that wasn't legal in the sport called boxing. Tyson just couldn't help himself. Hungry, I guess.

Anyway, this fight in London featured Wladimir Klitschko, a Russian who was the heavyweight champion (an amazing 64-5 with 54 knockouts) for nearly a decade, against the new champ, England's Anthony Joshua. When I tuned in, I didn't expect much of a tussle because Klitschko is 41 years old and lost his crown 17 months ago to Tyson Fury. And he hadn't fought since then so I didn't know how much he had left in the tank. I must confess, I'd not seen Joshua fight previously but found out right away he's pretty talented.

This epic fight aired on Showtime and I'm going to tell you to check your listings and find a replay if you can. It was an incredible battle held in front of 90,000 fans in Wembley Stadium. Joshua, 27, had Klitschko down and almost out. Then Klitschko knocked Joshua down -- for the first time in his career -- only to have Joshua get up off the canvas and win via TKO in the 11th round. And that doesn't begin to describe the intensity of this fight.

Klitschko went down three times in the scrap but just kept coming back for more. Joshua appeared at one time to be letting the whole thing slip through his fingers. These were two huge men fighting their hearts out and, again, you couldn't ask for a more entertaining bout.

You can find it somewhere on the web, I'm sure. And keep an eye on this kid Joshua. He's one tough fighter.

And who knows, maybe he can bring that sport back from the dead.

    Kelsey Plum shows off rocket arm at Spurs game

    plumstars.jpg
    WNBA

    Kelsey Plum shows off rocket arm at Spurs game

    By CSN Staff April 27, 2017 11:28 AM

    Kelsey Plum, the former Washington Huskies star guard and the number one overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft has quite the future… in the NFL(maybe).

    Plum, who recently joined the San Antonio Stars of the WNBA, showed support for her new home when she showed up to a San Antonio Spurs playoff game. Now only did was she in attendance, but she help with the NBA arena ritual of throwing free t-shirts into the stands.

    Anyone who has been to an NBA game knows two things: 1) Everyone wants one of those shirts. 2) Unless they are using the slingshot or a t-shirt cannon, the shirts probably aren’t getting past the first 10 rows.

    Enter QB, we mean PG Plum. Plum did her best Uncle Rico impersonation and dang near threw the t-shirt over the mountains.

    That is the definition of a rocket arm, a cannon, a bazooka, a rifle, or whatever other analogy you want to use to describe something that shoots a projectile really far, really fast.

    Plum will most certainly set the WNBA on fire this season, she was the top pick for a reason, but if this basketball thing doesn’t work out there may be some other sports calling for her services.

    Early trends with the 2017 Seattle Mariners

    usatsi_10031174.jpg
    USA Today

    Early trends with the 2017 Seattle Mariners

    By OR Sports News April 27, 2017 11:03 AM

    By 

    Some interesting trends are starting to emerge in this young Seattle Mariners 2017 season, some encouraging, some not so encouraging. A quick glance at team statistics reveals a pretty good offense, a pretty good defense, and woefully bad pitching, with some individuals outpacing expected production and others lagging behind expected production – typical of an early, small sample size.

    OFFENSE

    On Fangraphs leaderboards, the Mariners rank sixth in the majors in offensive WAR with a combined .243/.329/.398 slash line. The team as a whole is taking walks at about a 10% clip to rank 7th in the majors, which is contributing to a 12th rated team OBP. Getting on base at a healthy clip has contributed to the Mariners being 8th best in the majors in scoring runs.

    Individually, the usual suspects appear atop the Mariners leaderboard, with Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano hanging out in the top five. Cruz is currently hitting .297/.396/.527 and an impressive wRC+ of 163. Cano is maybe even underachieving some at .265/.333/.422 with a wRC+ of 112, but it is early.

    However, the Mariners are getting production early from some unexpected contributors in the play of Mitch Haniger and Taylor Motter. Haniger is hitting .338/.442/.600 with a wRC+ of 200 and a ridiculous BABIP of .411. Motter, who primarily filled in for Jean Segura at short but has hit himself into a utility role, has a stranger stat line. Instead of doing everything well at the plate, he’s flashing power he’s never shown before, but still struggling with the hit tool, as he did for much of his minor-league career. A slash line of .250/.311/.625 is odd, to say the least – enormous slugging, paired with average BA and OBP. He has gotten unlucky, as demonstrated by his .237 BABIP.

    Haniger, who came over from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Taijuan Walker for Jean Segura trade, was always touted as an everyday outfielder. He has an average hit tool with a little pop and a good glove. In 2016, at AA, AAA, and the majors in the Diamondback’s organization, he hit a combined 30 HR. ZiPs (R), the most bullish of the projection models on Haniger going forward, see him hitting .248/.320/.431 with 17 more HR and finishing the season as a near 3 WAR player. Not shabby by any means, just not what he’s doing during this early season hot streak.

    Motter, on the other hand, has never projected to be a starter and is certainly slugging out of his league so far. On two occasions in the minors with the Tampa Rays, at A ball and AAA ball, he slugged under .400 while playing 99 and 88 games respectively. He looks to be a 15 HR or so guy, who just happens to be hitting a HR every 11 PA right now. ZIPS (R) is also most bullish of the projections on Motter. That model has him playing about 100 more games and hitting close to .244/.300/.412.

    The “good” news, though, is that Kyle Seager hasn’t hit his stride yet. Currently hitting .246/.360/.344 with a one tic higher than league average 101 wRC+, Seager hasn’t contributed much to the offense, so far, and you expect that will change soon. So, between the usual suspects doing what they do, surprises doing more than could’ve been expected, and one major piece underachieving, the Mariners should stay in the upper third of the majors in offense.

    DEFENSE

    One of the stated goals this offseason by GM Jerry Dipoto was to get more athletic and better on defense, especially in the outfield. And, even with the recent designation for assignment of Leonys Martin, that has been the case early on. As a team, the Mariners rank 11th in the majors in UZR/150 and 9th in the majors in Fangraphs combined defensive metric. The outfield specifically ranks 10th in UZR/150 and 11th in Fangraphs Def stat.

    While no one player stands out as exceptional in the Mariners outfield, Jerrod Dyson, Mitch Haniger, and, until recently, the aforementioned Leonys Martin, have been around league average, allowing hands of stone Nelson Cruz to primarily DH.

    PITCHING

    The Pitching, on the other hand, has been just a notch above abysmal. Ranked 26th in WAR, only the staffs and bullpens of the Miami Marlins, Tampa Rays, Detroit Tigers, and the San Diego Padres are worse. And none of those teams were picked to contend going into 2017, whereas this Mariners team was seen as a borderline wild card contender. Following the 19-9 shellacking from the Tigers, the Mariners team ERA ballooned above 5.00, to become the only team with an ERA with a 5 to the left of the decimal point other than the Tigers.

    While James Paxton has been phenomenal posting 1.78 ERA and an even better 1.16 FIP for 1.3 WAR already, the rest of the staff has been disappointing to say the least. Felix Hernandez, the once guaranteed stopper in the rotation, is off to a 4.73 ERA, which, unfortunately, correlates with his 4.78 FIP. Hisashi Iwakuma sports a 5.31 ERA with an even more ominous 7.51 FIP. The rotation is rounded out with Yovani Gallardo at 4.84 EAR but an encouraging 3.61 FIP and Ariel Miranda with a 4.35 ERA but a less than encouraging 5.31 FIP. Rotations with four starters below league average usually don’t go to the playoffs.

    Closer Edwin Diaz has not gotten much work with few games that need “closing,” and the one stellar performer is the nicknamed “Scrabble” – Marc Rzepczynski – who as of Tuesday hadn’t allowed an earned run. The bullpen as a whole is ranked 27th in baseball and has a ghastly 6.52 ERA and a better, but not good, FIP of 4.77.

    IT'S EARLY BUT...

    Yes, it is early, with more than 140 games to go, but early impressions of 2017’s Mariners are a bit surprising. For a fan base used to low scoring games due to the combination of excellent pitching and anemic offense, this year’s version of the northwest green and navy blue is poised to be the exact opposite – a high powered offense that will need to score a ton of runs because the pitching staff is going to give up a ton of runs. Nine runs against the Tigers this week was a good effort, just eleven too few to notch a W. Don’t be surprised if you see a few of those sorts of games this season.

    Milestones projected for Safeco Field in 2017

    usatsi_9586387_147386290_lowres.jpg

    Milestones projected for Safeco Field in 2017

    By OR Sports News April 07, 2017 8:47 AM

    WRITTEN BY BRIAN HIGHT

    There’s a nifty little tool on Major League Baseball’s website, in the statistics section, that projects milestones for the coming year based on the pace a player has accumulated any given statistic over the course of his career. If you’re an Albert Pujols fan or just an admirer of his career, you may want to plan to attend a few Los Angeles Angels games this year when they visit the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field.

    Albert Pujols Milestones

    According to MLB.com, Pujols should drive in his 1836th run when the Angels visit Seattle in early May, with a specific projection date of Tuesday, May 2nd. The poignancy of Mr. Pujols’ accomplishment – if he indeed achieves the milestone then – won’t be lost on long-time Mariners fans. By climbing to 1836 RBI, Pujols will pass Ken Griffey, Jr. on the all-time list and move into sole possession of 15th.

    But hold on. Pujols and the Angels return to Safeco in mid-August when he’ll be climbing up the hits list. In a little misleading “milestone,” MLB notes that Sir Albert will pass Adrian Beltre for 31st all-time with his 2942nd hit on or about August 11th. But, alas, while on the DL currently, Beltre will certainly have accumulated a few more hits by August. So, the really historic moment may come the next night on August 12th when Pujols smacks hit number 2843 and passes Hall-of-Famer Frank Robinson. Mark your calendar. It’s a Saturday night game.

    And just when you thought there couldn’t be anymore Pujols milestones, come back to the ballpark in September when he may surpass Hall-of-Famer Eddie Murray on the RBI list by driving in his 1917th run. That would move the sure thing first ballot HOFer into 9th place all-time. September 8th is the projection date for that little milestone.

    Other Milestones for Visitors

    For visiting players not named Albert, there are a few notable milestones. Just next week in the opening series against the Houston Astros, second baseman Jose Altuve is on pace to swipe his 200th base, and, in that very same series, Carlos Beltran should drive in his 1540th run to tie him with Willie Stargell for 47th all-time.

    Another fella you may have heard of, Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers, will be in town from June 19th through the 22nd and that series should see two milestones fall for the Venezuelan slugger. On June 19th, Miggy is on pace to pass turn-of-the-century, Hall-of-Fame legend Nap Lajoie for sole possession of the number 35 slot on the RBI list. Then over the next two nights, Cabrera should collect RBI number 1600 and hit number 2600. Capping off the series, Cabrera could hit HR number 462 to tie him with Adam Dunn and Jose Canseco for 35th all-time.

    What About the Mariners?

    So, while maybe not historic, there are some personal milestones on the menu for Seattle Mariners’ players this season. On June 6th, in the opener against the Minnesota Twins, Robinson Cano is due to score his 1100th run – we sure love round numbers. Then on July 21st, ironically against the New York Yankees, Cano’s original team, he is on pace to gather his 500th double.

    While a few years younger, not to be outdone, Kyle Seager should get his 200th double in that same series against the Yankees. Another milestone for the elder Seager – his little brother in LA is very good also, by the way – should come as a mild counter to Mr. Pujols and the Angels when he drives in his 500th run, to leave him only 1400 behind the LA first baseman.

    But the milestone most casual fans tend to remember is when a player creeps up the HR list. Safeco Field has that on the calendar for one of its own players also. Nelson Cruz should launch his 300th career HR into the stands in the Emerald City on or about June 20th in the Tigers series.

    Take Me out to the Ballpark

    So, not only should the Mariners’ season be exciting in terms of the pennant race, but there are lots of historical milestones to look forward to. It cannot be over emphasized that between Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, and Carlos Beltran, not to mention Mariners’ own Robbie Cano, Seattle fans will be watching future Hall-of-Famers play live and in person in 2017 and setting some personal and historical milestones.

    The opening series kicks off Monday, April 10th against the Houston Astros when the milestones start falling with Altuve and a swiped bag. Watch it.

    Load more