A statement from Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich

img_1899.jpg

By Ashley Young June 09, 2017 6:53 PM

Below is Oregon State Beavers pitcher Luke Heimlich's full statement:

I have taken responsibility for my conduct when I was a teenager. As a 16 year old, I was placed on juvenile court probation and ordered to participate in an individual counseling program. I'm grateful for the counseling I received, and since then, I realized that the only way forward was to work each day on becoming the best person, community member and student I can possibly be. I understand that many people now see me differently, but I hope that I can eventually be judged for the person I am today.

I'm so proud of our team's accomplishment and don't want to be a distraction. Therefore, I've respectfully requested to be excused from playing at this time. 

Heimlich is currently leading the nation with the lowest era (.76).

The Beavers open up NCAA Baseball Super Regionals play this weekend vs. Vanderbilt in a best-of-three series, the winner of which advances to the College World Series in Omaha, NE, June 17-27/28.

By Dwight Jaynes June 09, 2017 9:13 PM

UPDATED WITH QUOTES

CORVALLIS – Right-hander Jake Thompson, thrust into the role of No. 1 starter, ran his season record to 14-0 Friday night as the Beavers defeated Vanderbilt 8-4 in Goss Stadium. It was the 53-4 Beavers' 20th consecutive win.

"Thompson was really, really good," OSU Coach Pat Casey said afterward. "If we catch a ball there for him he gives up only one run and that's a really good team there."

Oregon State took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series with the win. The series continues Saturday night at 6 o'clock.

The Beavers struck first, getting on the board in the first inning on K.J. Harrison’s three-run homer to left field. But the Commodores bounced right back for three of their own in the top of the second, aided by a misjudged fly ball in left field by Christian Donohue.

"It was nice to get off to that good start," Casey said. "I thought we played with a lot of energy tonight."

Oregon State came back in the bottom of that inning, tallying two runs on Nick Madrigal’s two-out double down the left-field line.

"My hand is fine," said Madrigal, who had been bothered with a painful bone bruise after being hit by a pitch in conference play. "I'm good. No worries."

The Beavers added another run in the fifth when Trevor Larnach singled home Steven Kwan to make the score 6-3. Will Toffey got that run back for Vandy with a towering solo homer in the seventh.

Oregon State scored two more in the eighth on a single by Cadyn Grenier and a sacrifice fly by Kwan.

Thompson allowed four runs, seven hits, fanned seven and walked two before departing with two outs in the eighth. Sam Tweedt came on with a runner at second in the ninth and shut the Commodores down to seal the win.

OSU left-hander Luke Heimlich, the Beavers' ace all season, was originally expected to be the starting pitcher but, following the disclosure of his admission of guilt in a child molestation case as a 15-year-old, his participation has become a hot-button issue. Heimlich was required to register as a sex offender because of that incident.

Casey would not name a starting pitcher for Saturday's game and offered Drew Rasmussen and Bryce Fehmel as possibilities, as well as most of his bullpen.When asked about the availability of Heimlich through the rest of the series Casey said, "That's his decision. He's a team guy and he said he didn't want to be a distraction. I can just tell you that he's a fine young man and for every second he's been on this campus, on and off the field, he's been a first-class individual -- someone that his family should be proud of, the community should be proud of and our team is proud of him. I believe in Luke."

Heimlich was in uniform and introduced with the rest of his teammates prior to the game  He issued this statement Friday:

By Dwight Jaynes June 04, 2017 9:11 PM

CORVALLIS –  First the good news – Oregon State culminated its undefeated romp through its regional tournament Sunday night with an 8-1 win over Yale.

But then there are the serious questions:

Is there something wrong with second baseman Nick Madrigal? And is Drew Rasmussen going to be OK in the super regional next weekend? He's moved into the role of his team's No. 3 starter and would possibly be needed as the competition gets tougher on the way to Omaha.

Madrigal was hit on a hand while batting a couple of weeks back and has returned to the OSU lineup but there have been indications that he may still be suffering from that injury. If Madrigal, the Pac-12 player of the year and defensive player of the year, is at less than 100 percent, that’s going to handicap the Beavers.

Rasmussen, battling back from Tommy John surgery, managed only four innings Sunday before turning the game over to his bullpen. Brandon Eisert took over for Rasmussen and blanked Yale over the next three and two-thirds innings. Jake Mulholland threw an inning before Coach Pat Casey brought Max Engelbrekt in to get the final out with a runner at second.

Both teams scored single runs in the first inning and then OSU broke the game open with a five-run fifth.

Two Yale errors opened the floodgates for Michael Gretler’s towering three-run homer over the wall in left field to cap the scoring in that frame.

Rasmussen allowed a run on five hits, walked one and fanned five. He was not particularly sharp and needed a whopping 73 pitches over his four-inning outing.

"We had him to go 95 pitches," Casey said. "But he threw 26 in the first inning. I think he was a little too amped up and was overthrowing. When he got to the third inning he was tired."

Madrigal bunted for base hits his first three times to the plate, the last time with his team leading by five runs. In his fourth at bat he took a couple of full swings resulting in foul balls but ultimately walked. Then in the seventh he bunted successfully for a hit again -- four base-hit bunts in one game.

A natural conclusion to draw from the bunts is that he’s still having pain in the hand, as reported by Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune Sunday, that is making it difficult for him to take a full swing. The Beavers are going to need more than bunts from Madrigal as they move on.

Casey says Madrigal is still suffering from a deep bone bruise on the hand and that he allows him the freedom to do what he feels best. Sunday night the bunts were obviously the best thing for the sore hand -- but they WERE beautiful bunts.

Oregon State, now 52-4, placed Adley Rutschman, Seven Kwan, KJ Harrison, Gretler, Cadyn Grenier, Trevor Larnach and Luke Heimlich on the all-tournament team and Kwan was named the most outstanding player.

Up next for OSU is the super regional, a best-of-three affair, against either Vanderbilt or Clemson, also in Corvallis.

"We are going to have to be better next week," Casey said.

 

img_1899.jpg

By Ashley Young June 03, 2017 8:09 PM

How Oregon State won: Didn't take long for the No. 1 overall seed Oregon State Beavers to get their first run across the board. It only took seven minutes and the third Beaver in the lineup, redshirt junior Jack Anderson, to cash in a home run deep into right-center field to give OSU an early 1-0 lead and all the momentum. But it didn't end there. Next up to the plate was sophomore Trevor Larnach who doubled to left-center, and freshman Adley Rutschman brought him home on an RBI single. What a way to start off round two in this regional. The bats kept coming for Oregon State the whole night and of those 16 total Beavers hits, eight differenet Beavers contributed demonstrating the Beavers impressive offensive prowess anywhere in their lineup. 

A sold out crowd of Beavers fans were out of their seats in no time cheering on their No. 1 team to a 11-0 NCAA Corvallis Regionals round two victory over Yale.

"I thought we played a lot better tonight," Beavers head coach Pat Casey said following the game. "Obviously big home run from Jack [Anderson] got us very excited in the first inning. Thought we played much, much better, and obviously Luke [Heimlich] was good, real good. We made some really good plays, boy we defended for him. Like I sais we got going early and that really helped us out today."

What it means: Oregon State is in control of this NCAA Corvallis Regional with a record of 2-0. One more win and the Beavers cash in their spot in the Super Regionals, likely to host once again. Oregon State will play the winner of Holy Cross vs. Yale (1:04 PM Sunday afternoon) at 7 PM Sunday evening.

Oregon State pitching: Starting tonight on the mound was junior Luke Heimlich, who extends his record to 11-1 on the season, leads the nation with the lowest ERA of .81. Not bad at all. Heimlich sure proved that number correct and finished allowing zero runs, zero earned runs, two hits, one walks, and eight strikeouts. His night ended having pitched seven innings and was relieved by sophomore right-handed pitcher Sam Tweedt (2.78 ERA).

It wasn't just Beavers head coach Pat Casey who was impressed with Heimlich's performance, but the pitcher turned the head of Yale head coach John Stuper as well:

"I'm sure this joke has been used before, but I feel I need a 'Heimlich Manuever' right now. The kid is liegitimate. I think he is, I've been here 25 years, I've pitched in the big leagues, he is the best pitcher I've seen in college baseball. I think he is the kind of kid to be a first round pick without question.... I said on the air that he repeats his delivery, his breaking ball is outstanding, he has great composure, great stuff, clearly."

"Getting the lead early really helped," said Heimlich. "I was able to pitch off my fastball then and really be aggressive in the zone. You know, you don't really have to pick around. And then late in the game I was able to, they were being aggressive, so I was able to throw some change-up and then my slider was pretty good for the most part."

When told about Stuper's comments, Heimlich responded, "Yeah that's cool to hear. There's always something to improve on. Tonight, I felt like I didn't necessarily command my glove-side of the plate very well, so there's always that to improve on. But like I said I was able to pitch of my fastball and kind of stay ahead in the count."

Oregon State defense: Just as solid as Heimlich's pitching performace, the Beavers defense laid down a secure foundation for Heimlich allowing him to trust his defense and get creative with his pitches. The defense finished with just one error on the game. Not just the infield, but it was a complete, all-around effort from this Beavers defense that included two incredible, leaping grabs at the warning track from the outfield to compliment Heimlich's game. 

Oregon State offense: Junior infielder KJ Harrison added another home run to the firery Beavers bats as well, to extend Oregon State's lead to 4-0 early in the third. An interesting element to this Beavers offensive success, is that the first four runs for the Beavers all came with two outs already on the board, proving that this offense can catch fire at any moment. There were hits all over the Beavers lineup, but starting this hitting train off right was sophomore Steven Kwan who went four-for-five with four hits and one RBI. The only Beaver, in the starting lineup, to not get a hit tonight was sophomore shortstop Nick Madrigal, but then again he did have two RBI's.

"We jsut came ready to play," said Beavers outfielder Jack Anderson. "We had a good game plan coming in... it was pretty crazy, pretty cool way to start the game. I mean, I think once that kind of thing happened we were kind of ready to go." 

A flaw in the Oregon State dynamic offense, however, was leaving 10 runners stranded on the game.

Up next: No. 1 Oregon State awaits the winner of Yale-Holy Cross and will play next at 7 PM tomorrow night in the NCAA Corvallis Regionals final.

img_1872.jpg

By Ashley Young June 02, 2017 7:57 PM

How Oregon State won: Under the Friday night lights at Goss Stadium, the No. 1 Oregon State Beavers took care of business on their home turf but this time under different circumstances. The Beavers, with their outright 49-4 season record, earned the hosting spot of the NCAA Corvallis Regionals. Lead on the mound by redshirt junior pitcher Jake Thompson with 10 strikeouts and on the plate from All-PAC-12 team sophomore short stop Cadyn Grenier going 2-for-2 on a double and an RBI sacrifice fly, the Beavers cruised to a 8-2 Corvallis Regionals round one victory over Holy Cross and will advance to the winners bracket in this double-elimination style tournament. 

"I think that first game is always tough for everybody," said Oregon State head coach Pat Casey following the game. "Seems like we've had a lot of tight games, Holy Cross played very well. I thought we did some things well, I thought we could've done some things better. I thought Jake [Thompson] was real good. Obviously early in the game when we tried to get on the board, we didn't get that done, but Jake kept us there and we stayed with it and were able to get on the board. So, like I said, I'm always excited to get out of the first game, it's a tough one."

With this win, Oregon State earns its 50th win of the season and currently is sitting on a 17-game win streak.

What it means: Oregon State now faces Yale (33-16), who defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers earlier in the day 5-1, in game two of the NCAA Corvallis Regionals.

"Nebraska is a good team, I thought Yale was really aggressive, thought they were confident," said Casey. "Their pitcher was really good. He flipped sides of the plate pretty good, was able to subtract whenever he wanted to. I look around the country and I see all the time people that may not get recognition or maybe playing well at the right time, I just think that coaches do a really good job of getting their guys to believe that 'this is what it's all about.'"

Oregon State pitching: Redshirt junior Jake Thompson regained his confidence from last week's four earned-run game vs. Abilene Christian. Thompson bounced back huge for the Beavers with back-to-back innings ending in looking-strikeouts to prevent Oregon State from deep trouble. In both the fifth and sixth innings, as Holy Cross was threatening with runners in scoring positions, Thompson showed no fear and why he is 12-0 on the season so far. Thompson finished allowing one runs, one earned run, four hits, three walks, 10 strikeouts, and moves onto 13-0 as a starter. Thompson's night finished after seven and two-thirds innings pitched and relieved by freshman Jake Mulholland.

Oregon State defense: The top of the fifth inning presented some trouble for the Beavers defense. With Holy Cross runners on first and second, Crusaders freshman stepped up to the plate a drilled a single, RBI out to left field bringing one runner home. The throw from Beavers junior left fielder Christian Donahue slipped wide right of the catcher. The throwing error allowed the Crusaders to put two in scoring position on second and third. But that added pressure did not fault Thompson on the mound and calmly struck out the next Crusader looking. The Beavers finished with two total team errors.

Oregon State offense: The Beavers started the game not quite the same way they finished: both in the first and second innings, Oregon State struggled to bring runners home in scoring positions and hit its way into two double-play groundouts to end both innings. But the numbers say it all for Oregon State and just how much depth the Beavers have this season. A total of eight runs on 13 hits with seven RBI's is how a No. 1 nationally ranked team should represent. Those seven RBI's came from seven different Beavers displaying their depth and talent at any spot in the lineup.

"It's just one of those things where, you know, like coach Casey said, 'every single one of us comes to the field every single day from September 'til now and just works our butts off,' said Grenier. "It doesn't matter if your starter or if you're a pinch hit guy... then bench guys prepare just like the starters if not even harder. To be able to put together a lineup one through nine that is equal to anybody in the country or probably better than any other one through nine, but even the bench guys are phenomenal and they don't get down for not playing so they're ready to come in. I think that's why we've had such a good year so far is that it's not just one or two guys contributing all the RBI's and the hits and whatnot, it's the entire lineup..."

Up next: Oregon State (50-4) will face Yale (33-16), who defeated Nebraska 5-1 in the earlier Corvallis regional game, at 7 PM on Saturday, June 3rd at Goss Stadium.

By Chris Burkhardt June 01, 2017 1:18 PM

It has been a busy day in Beaver Nation, as a record-setting season was rewarded with numerous individual accolades.

The Pac-12 conference announced its season awards today, and it was littered with Beavers.

Oregon led the conference with six players named to the All-Pac-12 Team: RJr. OF Jack Anderson, So. SS Cadyn Grenier, Jr. 1B KJ Harrison, Jr. LHP Luke Heimlich, So. 2B Nick Madrigal, and RJr. RHP Jake Thompson. Arizona had the second most selections, with five players making the team.

Oregon State also was one of only two schools, Utah being the other, to have multiple players named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team: So. 2B Nick Madrigal and So. OF Steven Kwan.

Oh, but the Beavers weren’t done. Oregon State also won four of the six individual awards.

Madrigal added to his accomplishments this season by being named both the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and the Pac-12 Player of the Year. Madrigal batted .377, with 77 hits, four home runs, and 31 RBIs this season.

Madrigal was among the top five in the conference in multiple offensive statistics including batting average, slugging percentage, on base percentage, hits, doubles, and stolen bases.

Defensively Madrigal committed just four errors on the season, good for a .981 fielding percentage, and was named to the All-Defensive team for the second year in a row.

Moving to the mound, star Pitcher Luke Heimlich was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year. Not only is Heimlich the best pitcher in the conference, he is one of the best in the entire nation. His .81 earned run average is the best in the country, he boasts the fourth best WHIP (.80), and his 10 victories tie him for third most on the season. He is also one of five finalists for the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s National Pitcher of the Year award.

The final individual award the program took home went to a very deserving Pat Casey, who was named Pac-12 Coach of Year.  The man who helped put OSU baseball on the map takes the award for the fifth time in his career, first winning it in 2005. Behind Casey the Beavers set a Pac-12 record with 27 conference wins, and are on pace for the greatest single-season winning percentage in history.

But wait, there’s still more.

Heimlich and fellow pitcher Jake Thompson were named First-Team All-Americans, and Madrigal was named a Third-Team All-American. The All-American selections are a first for all three players.

The future may bring some more hardware the Beavers’ way. Both Heimlich and Madrigal have been named semifinalist for the 2017 Golden Spikes Award, an award given annually to the top amateur player in the nation. The finalists for the award will be announced on June 14.

The Beavers get to put all this talent to good use on Friday when they host Holy Cross in the first game of the NCAA Regionals. First pitch is set for 8:00 at Goss Stadium.

3132_baseball_3725.jpg
Karl Maasdam/Oregon State Athletics

By OR Sports News June 01, 2017 11:09 AM

By 

There’s 3 things you can count on as an Oregon sports fan: too many uniform combinations from the University of Oregon, the Blazers scoring 100 points at home, and Oregon State’s baseball team being pretty damn good. The Beavers were snubbed out of the tournament last year, but bounced back in a major way this season. They head into the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship tournament as the #1 overall seed for the second time since 2014.

Looking at the consistency of this program can be perplexing when you consider the in-conference rivals and one of the largest factors in baseball, the weather. Most players would elect for the sunshine of Arizona, UCLA, or USC. However, Oregon State has been able to overcome these obstacles under Pat Casey to go on a run of success and consistency. Since 2005 the program has only missed the NCAA Tournament twice. Within that same timeframe they’ve had 16 All-Americans. Impressive for a state that has rain through the month of May.

Words like scorching, red hot, peaking, and dominant are a few words to describe the team riding a 16 game winning streak. Start by looking at the team’s 1.84 earned run average. Luke Heimlich leads the staff with what looks like a video game .81 ERA stat. Pitching always carries teams in the postseason. This should be a good omen for Beaver Nation. If chicks dig the long ball, this team might not be their set of dream guys. But isn’t there some love for the guys who hit for average? In that case we’ve found a group to swipe right for. Nick Madrigal easily has the most attractive stat line for a team hitting a combined .289. The best part is he’s a sophomore.

The Beavers will host Holy Cross at home and if everything goes as planned they’ll see Nebraska right after. Things will get interesting in the Super Regional where they’ll possibly face Vanderbilt or Clemson. Two of college baseball’s more storied programs that have had years that yielded #1 and #2 seeds.

screen_shot_2017-05-29_at_11.28.25_am.png
OSUBeavers.com

By Dwight Jaynes May 29, 2017 9:16 AM

Oregon State, No. 1-ranked most of the season, was named Monday the top seed in the 64-team NCAA baseball tournament and thus will play host to a regional, which begins in Corvallis Friday.

The Pac-12 champions racked up a 49-4 overall record and will meet Holy Cross (23-27) in their tourney opener Friday night at 8 o'clock, in a game tentatively scheduled to be telecast by ESPNU. In the other game of the Corvallis regional, Nebraska (35-20) will meet Yale (32-16) at 1 p.m.

If Pat Casey's Beavers win the regional, they will be matched in a super regional against the winner of the Clemson regional, which includes UNC-Greensboro, St. John's and Vanderbilt. That super regional, a best-of-three affair, would also be in Corvallis.

usatsi_7297704.jpg
USATI

By Oregon State Beavers May 29, 2017 8:45 AM

The Oregon State baseball team will host the Corvallis Regional next weekend, the NCAA announced on Sunday when it released the 16 host sites for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Beavers are hosting an NCAA Regional for the sixth time in school history, doing so previously in 2005, 2006, 2011, 2013 and 2014.

Oregon State, ranked No. 1 nationally for a majority of the 2017 regular season, earned the Pac-12’s automatic berth to the postseason after finishing league play with a conference-record 27-3 mark. Overall, the Beavers are 49-4 on the season, and are just three wins shy of tying the school’s single-season record set in 2013.

OSU will carry a 16-game win streak into the postseason, which is the longest active streak in the nation. The Beavers own the longest streak overall at 23 games.

The team will get its full postseason picture Monday morning on the 2017 NCAA Tournament Selection Show. It will air on ESPN2 starting at 9 a.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to join the club at the Club Level of Reser Stadium to watch the show. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Other host schools in 2017 include: LSU, North Carolina, Clemson, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Florida State, Stanford, Wake Forest, TCU, Florida, Southern Miss, Kentucky, Houston, Long Beach State and Louisville. 

It is not anticipated that tickets will be available for public purchase throughout the regional.

Fans who attend the regional should note that parking near the stadium will be pay only - $10 per day. Please view the parking map on the Corvallis Regional Tournament page for more information.

beavers.jpeg
Oregon State Athletics

By Chris Burkhardt May 24, 2017 10:46 PM

It has been nearly a month since the Oregon State Beavers dropped a game on the diamond (an April 29 loss to USC), and with the regular season ending this weekend they look to keep it that way.

Oregon State, the consensus number one team in the country, plays host to Abilene Christian in a four-game set to end the season. The Beavers have already clinched the conference title, and even if second place Stanford wins it’s remaining three games, the Beavers will end the season with a six-game cushion. The last time a Pac-12 team won by six games or more was in 1985, when Stanford won the then Pac-10 South with a six-game lead. So let's just say it has been awhile since a Pac-12 team has taken home a conference title with such ease. 

While the Beavers have locked up a spot in the field of 64 for the NCAA Tournament, there is still plenty on the line this weekend. A series sweep of the Wildcats will all but guarantee the Beavers the No.1 overall seed (if they haven’t locked it in already), and will also cement the 2017 Beavers in the record books.

OSU needs to win its final four games to finish the season at 49-4, which would net them a .925 winning percentage, passing the .914 of the 1972 Arizona State Sun Devils for the highest single-season winning percentage of all-time and put a cap on an incredible regular season.

So how did the Beavers get here? With perhaps the greatest season in program history.  To this point the Beavers have won 45 games, tying the program record for single-season victories set in 2013. They won 27 conference games, breaking the league record 26 wins Arizona State amassed in 1981. And their .900 winning percentage in conference play; the best since the league expanded to the Pac-10 in 1979.

A quick look at the some of their team stats, and you will continue to be amazed. Oregon State leads the nation in ERA (1.87), shutouts (11), WHIP (.98), WL percentage (.918) and hits allowed per nine innings (6.27). LHP Luke Heimlich leads the nation with a .87 ERA, while RHP Jake Thompson has the nation's third lowest ERA at 1.01.

Put this all together and it’s no wonder the Beavers have been ranked the No.1 team in the country for nine straight weeks. Head coach Pat Casey has said all season that the Beavers only goal was to win the Pac-12. They did that, quite easily, so now it’s time to focus on the road to Omaha and seeing if they can repeat the magic of 2006 and 2007 and bring a championship to Corvallis.

It is obvious that only time will tell if the Beavers will win it all. It is also more than obvious that OSU is the best team in baseball and most certainly the favorite to do so.

The only question remaining is which teams will the Beavers have to get through to book a trip to Nebraska? We will find out on Monday, May 29 when the Division I Baseball Committee unveils its selections for the field of 64.

